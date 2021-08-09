Chapel Hill couple to pay over $1M to settle U.S. military health insurance fraud claims

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The owners of a now-closed Orange County pharmacy will pay over $1 million to settle allegations they submitted false claims for payment to a federal military health program, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.

David and Lois Tsui of Chapel Hill owned Wellcare Compounding, which was located on Elizabeth Brady Road in Hillsborough. In 2009, David Tsui was convicted of health care fraud and banned from participating in federal health care programs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.

The settlement announced Monday “is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by Wellcare or the Tsuis,” the release said.

Federal prosecutors and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service accused the Tsuis of intentionally hiding David Tsui’s involvement in and ownership of the pharmacy, the release said.

The pharmacy falsely claimed that Lois Tsui was the sole owner when it submitted claims to the TRICARE program, a government managed health care program for military service members, between September 2014 and May 2015, the release said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Those claims from Wellcare also involved kickbacks to physicians and “marketers” who provided the company with prescriptions and referrals for prescriptions, prosecutors said, and encouraged medically unnecessary prescriptions that included high-margin ingredients, which provided the company with higher federal reimbursements.

“This settlement sends a strong message that individuals who defraud federal health care programs cannot rely on the passage of time or the use of straw owners to conceal their wrongdoing,” Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston said. “We will continue to identify those who seek to seek to exploit federal programs for personal gain and will hold them accountable.”

The Orange Report Calling Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough readers! We've launched The Orange Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Orange County published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Orange-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "Chapel Hill Carrboro Chat."