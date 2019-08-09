Moore Square splash pad in downtown Raleigh closed for repairs just days after opening

Downtown Raleigh’s renovated Moore Square will reopen in August Moore Square will reopen in August with a cafe, tree house play area and public art Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moore Square will reopen in August with a cafe, tree house play area and public art

Days after its official opening, the water feature in Moore Square has closed for repairs.

Families were able to run and walk through jets of water that shot up from holes near the new restaurant during last week’s grand opening celebration.

But the next day, complaints about people slipping on the concrete starting coming in.

The “complaints were enough for us” to shut it down and evaluate the interactive feature, said Stephen Bently, the assistant director of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.

Despite meeting the city’s safety tests, the coating on the concrete at the splash pad appears to be the culprit.

The city doesn’t know when it will reopen the splash pad but sandblasting to increase the concrete floor’s friction began Thursday, Bently said.

Moore Square, a 4-acre patch of land, was closed in late 2017 for a $13 million renovation. The historic square is bordered by Hargett, Blount, Martin and Person streets in downtown Raleigh.

On Friday, the city was unable to say how much the splash pad cost, how much the repairs might cost and whether they fall under the contractor’s warranty.

The square includes a natural play area, public restrooms and a restaurant for burgers, salads and milkshakes. The city also plans to hold events and activities for children and adults.