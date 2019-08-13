Wake County

Odors, optics halt downtown Raleigh’s underground trash collection experiment

How to empty the Molok containers coming to downtown Raleigh

Raleigh is testing a new way of collecting garbage in downtown. The NC city is using Molok containers for underground storage of trash. By
Up Next
Raleigh is testing a new way of collecting garbage in downtown. The NC city is using Molok containers for underground storage of trash. By
RALEIGH

The city of Raleigh is halting its underground trash-collection experiment after nearby restaurant and property owners complained the big garbage bins smelled and looked bad..

The six underground Molok bins were installed at the intersection of Hargett and Wilmington streets to get trash and recycling carts off the side of the road.

The bins worked as intended, city officials said Tuesday afternoon, but the city is pausing the program after complaints about the optics, odors and placement of bins from nearby property owners.

They were installed about 30 days ago.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Profile Image of Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna Johnson covers Raleigh and Wake County for the News & Observer. She has previously covered city government, crime and business for newspapers across North Carolina and received many North Carolina Press Association awards, including first place for investigative reporting. She is a 2012 alumna of Elon University.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  