Odors, optics halt downtown Raleigh’s underground trash collection experiment

Raleigh is testing a new way of collecting garbage in downtown. The NC city is using Molok containers for underground storage of trash.

The city of Raleigh is halting its underground trash-collection experiment after nearby restaurant and property owners complained the big garbage bins smelled and looked bad..

The six underground Molok bins were installed at the intersection of Hargett and Wilmington streets to get trash and recycling carts off the side of the road.

The bins worked as intended, city officials said Tuesday afternoon, but the city is pausing the program after complaints about the optics, odors and placement of bins from nearby property owners.

They were installed about 30 days ago.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.