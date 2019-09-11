Raleigh police officer cleared in shooting of mentally ill man

Raleigh police radio traffic from officer-involved shooting: ‘He’s armed with a knife’ An edited version of a 911 call and radio traffic released by Raleigh police from an officer-involved shooting on April 20, 2019. Calls reveal that the man killed in the incident, Soheil Antonio Mojarrad, had a knife. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An edited version of a 911 call and radio traffic released by Raleigh police from an officer-involved shooting on April 20, 2019. Calls reveal that the man killed in the incident, Soheil Antonio Mojarrad, had a knife.

A Raleigh police officer will not be charged in the April shooting of a mentally ill man who threatened him with a knife, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Wednesday.

Officer Brett Edwards shot Mojarrad eight times, an autopsy later found, after a following up on a reported theft of a cell phone at the Sheetz station on Rogers Lane.

In a report released Wednesday, Freeman said the officer followed Mojarrad to the edge of a shopping mall, where he spotted him behind a privacy screen at a sports bar and then pursued him to an area behind the mall, repeatedly ordering him to stop without effect.

Mojarrad put his right hand in his front pants pocket and balled up his hand inside of it, the report said, so Edwards drew his pistol, thinking that Mojarrad was getting a weapon.

“Mr. Mojarrad pulled his hand out and had a knife in his hand,” the report said. “Edwards said that Mr. Mojarrad flicked the blade open. “Mojarrad continued to scream at Edwards while holding the knife in his right hand. Edwards stated that Mojarrad stepped towards him with the knife. Edwards fired what he believes were two rounds. Edwards stated that Mr. Mojarrad reacted as though he had been hit but he remained on his feet with the knife in his hand and continued to scream at him.”

Mojarrad stepped toward Edwards, who then fired two to three more rounds, the report said. After turning away and walking toward a hedgerow, he turned toward the officer again, who continued to fire. He reloaded and fired again as Mojarrad continued to face him holding the knife.

In her report, Freeman said two of the hits to Mojarrad appeared to be exit wound, making the total six.

“Officer Edwards reasonably believed that his life was endangered when Mr. Mojarrad repeatedly refused to follow commands to drop the knife, continued to yell at Officer Edwards in a threatening manner and moved towards Officer Edwards,” Freeman wrote.

Mojarrad had struggled with mental illness complicated by a 2012 accident in Asheville, where he suffered a traumatic brain injury. His mother said the accident changed him, and both family and friends have asked that people remember his kind and giving nature.

Soheil Mojarrad, shot by Raleigh police in April.

But Mojarrad had several misdemeanor arrests and a run-in with police prior to the shooting at the east Raleigh shopping mall on Rogers Lane. In January, authorities said, he punched a Cary officer who tried to take him for a mental evaluation.

Still, the shooting stirred controversy both about police use of force and Raleigh’s procedures for body cameras. At an August rally downtown, supporters brought pictures of Mojarrad in his garden and carried placards reading “Justice in Policing” and “Use of Force Has Got to Go.”

Police said Officer Brett Edwards had not activated his camera on the Saturday night he shot Mojarrad, though department policy says they should be turned on “as soon as feasible during all contacts involving actual or potential violations of the law.”

In May, speakers at a Raleigh City Council meeting called for greater police accountability and suggested a citizen-led board, which Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown has said she opposes.

In 2016, Raleigh Police officer C.D. Twiddy shot Akiel Denkins while trying to serve an arrest warrant near Bragg Street in Southeast Raleigh. Freeman declined to charge the officer, calling it a case of self-defense.

Akiel Denkins and his son, Kashmere. Courtesy of Casanova Womack

