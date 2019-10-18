A glossary for Raleigh’s Bloods gang trial testimony: Ray Rays and Scoobies

For the last week, a gang-related murder trial has introduced many in Raleigh to lingo and intelligence more often found on gritty television serials, particularly “The Wire.”

Prosecutors in the case against Demetrice Devine and Brandon Mangum frequently stop their witnesses — some who admit achieving high-ranking gang membership — and ask them to translate their street-slang into everyday English.

Here is a glossary of terms and a guide to life among the Bloods this trial has revealed. Many of the alleged crimes being prosecuted in Raleigh took place in 2008 and 2009, and some of the terms may be dated.

▪ 31: The number of seconds that potential Bloods must endure a beating from other gang members as an initiation. Also the amount of money that must be paid each week as dues into a “community rent box.”

▪ C: A highly offensive letter to Bloods because of its connection to rival gang the Crips. Bloods will “slash” it out of names and substitute it with a B. Corey becomes Borey. Courtney becomes Bourtney.

▪ General: A high-ranking to mid-level gang member, depending on the number of stars ranging from one to five.

▪ Eat or Eaten: To violently punish a gang member who violates the code.

▪ Loud: A slang term for marijuana, more broadly used to describe a highly potent strain.

▪ OG: Original Gangster, the highest rank of Black Mob Gangstas operating in Raleigh during the time the current federal trial covers.

▪ Ray Ray: A code word Raleigh’s Black Mob Gangstas used for murder. In the case of Rodriguez Burrell, killed on the 500 block of Haywood Street, BMG members referred to the “Ray Ray at 577.”

▪ Scoobies: Young and low-ranking gang members, also known as “little homies” or “foot soldiers.”

▪ Talk to the Toilet: In the Wake County jail, inmates often use toilets as a communication device. Once the bowl is drained, the plumbing can be used to talk between floors.

▪ Trap House: Storage facility for drugs and guns.