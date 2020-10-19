Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 246,000

At least 246,028 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,934 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,102 the day before.

Five coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

About 6.1% of tests were reported positive on Friday, the latest date for which data is available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,129 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, down 11 people compared to Saturday.

Phase 3 of reopening is set to expire on Oct. 23, but Gov. Roy Cooper has not yet said whether he plans to extend the phase or if he will tighten rules to restrict the spread of the virus.

Biden visits NC, talks about coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden brought up COVID-19 when he gave a speech in Durham on Sunday.

Supporters were asked to stay in their cars to practice social distancing due to the pandemic. Vehicles in the Riverside High School parking lot were decorated with balloons, campaign signs and American flags while attendees watched the former vice president on big screens as his spoke on stage.

Biden noted the increase in coronavirus cases Thursday and Friday and criticized President Donald Trump for downplaying the danger of the virus.

“The president has known how bad this virus would be since January and he hid it from you,” he said. “His excuse is that he didn’t want Americans to panic. Americans don’t panic. Donald Trump panics.”

He also emphasized the importance of Medicaid expansion during the pandemic.

The Trump Victory campaign put out a statement calling Biden’s event a “last-minute” visit.

“With more than nine million direct voter contacts in North Carolina alone, Trump Victory’s permanent, data-driven ground game cannot be matched by Joe Biden’s anemic efforts in the Tar Heel State,” Trump Victory spokesman Gates McGavick said in the statement.

North Carolina is considered a key battleground state in the 2020 election, and Biden is leading Trump by a few percentage points.

Cases possibly tied to church event

At least nine COVID-19 cases could be tied to a Charlotte church’s convocation events two weekends ago.

Everyone who attended the events at United House of Prayer for All People at 2321 Beatties Ford Road should get tested for the coronavirus, health officials said Saturday.

People can also find a testing site near them in Mecklenburg County at: https://meck.co/3ka8gLE.

Church officials could not be reached for comment by The Charlotte Observer.

Who will get vaccine first when it’s ready?

North Carolina has proposed that health care workers, EMTs, firefighters and other essential workers as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities be in line to get the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available to the public.

The state sent the proposal for vaccine distribution to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States had until Friday to submit their proposals.

Those at high risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus would also be among the first to get the shot.

“At the beginning, we need to understand that there is only going to be a limited supply of those vaccines, so we’re going to have to prioritize certain folks who will be able to get access to that vaccine at first,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state health department, said at a news conference Thursday.

The goal is to eventually vaccinate everyone in North Carolina who is eligible and who wants a shot.