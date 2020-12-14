As Raleigh council vote nears, coalition seeks changes in Downtown South project

The day before a City Council hearing on Downtown South, a coalition of faith congregations and nonprofits called for more changes in the project, one of the largest proposed in Raleigh’s history.

During a Monday press conference, the ONE Wake coalition asked developers to build at least 299 affordable housing units that would be protected for 15 years. The developers have pledged to make 10% of their first 999 units affordable to those below 80% of the area median income for at least five years. (A one-person household at 80% AMI must make $52,750 or less a year. For a family of four, it’s $75,300 or less.)

One Wake also called for developers to commit to hiring minority and women-owned businesses to work on 30% of the site’s infrastructure, as well as the creation of a workforce development pipeline to help residents who live near the project site get jobs.

“The Downtown South project will do more harm than good in its current form. We oppose the rezoning application for this project until binding commitments on additional community benefits are made, ” said the Rev. Jemonde Taylor, the rector of St. Ambrose Episcopal Church and a member of ONE Wake’s steering committee.

“We are not against the development in general; we are against this deal in particular,” Taylor said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

John Kane, of Kane Realty Corp., and Steve Malik, owner of the North Carolina Courage and North Carolina FC, are the developers behind the $2.2 billion mixed-use project at the southern entry to downtown Raleigh. The 140-plus acre project would include housing, stores, restaurants and hotels, all anchored by a sports and entertainment stadium.

Downtown South would have more square footage than all of downtown Raleigh currently. Kane and Malik are planning to hold a separate press conference regarding the project Monday afternoon.

The Raleigh Planning Commission recommended against rezoning the proposed Downtown South development last week, but the vote is non-binding. The Raleigh City Council will hold a two-hour virtual public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A second city council meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated after the developers’ press conference Monday afternoon.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER