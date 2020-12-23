Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin to seek re-election. Who might challenge her?

New Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin looks over the audience after speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for the City Council at Raleigh Union Station on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. mschultz@newsobserver.com

Mary-Ann Baldwin beat five other contenders to become Raleigh’s mayor in 2019.

We’re still months out from the 2021 election, but let’s take a very early look at the possible field.

Eight seats on the City Council, including the mayor’s, are up for election. The candidate filing period begins in July for the Oct. 5 election.

Here’s who’s running, and not running, for mayor, so far.

YES

Despite a difficult year, it’s no surprise Mary-Ann Baldwin is seeking another term as mayor. She told The News & Observer she’s doing her due diligence and expects to make a formal announcement in March.

Baldwin served on the council for 10 years before stepping down in 2017, and she has repeatedly said she’s thankful she had that experience to help face 2020’s challenges like the coronavirus pandemic and protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

After winning the mayoral race, Baldwin announced a planned “moonshot” during her first term: a “quality of life” bond package for affordable housing, parks and recreation and Dix Park. She only got half-way with an $80 million affordable housing bond that voters approved in November. The parks bonds was dropped due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, though it might come back in 2021.

NO

Raleigh City Council members Patrick Buffkin and David Knight, each in their first-time, both say they plan to run for re-election to their respective seats.

First-term Council member Jonathan Melton plans to make an announcement in early 2021 but says he won’t be seeking the mayor’s seat.

Zainab Baloch ran for mayor in 2019 and has been a frequent critic of Baldwin and the City Council. She isn’t planning to run next year, but said she wants to help “the right people” get elected.

Former Raleigh City Council member Stef Mendell says she isn’t planning to run for any seat in 2021.

“I am hearing a lot of dissatisfaction with this council majority so I look forward to supporting candidates who want to work for all of Raleigh and who are not beholden to special interest groups,” she said.

MAYBE

Council member David Cox posted on Facebook “We Need Better” shortly after news broke that Baldwin would seek a second term.

“I have no comment at this time except that I think the city needs new leadership at the top to take Raleigh in a direction that works for everyone,” he said in a text message to The N&O. “When I am ready to say more I will certainly let you know.”

Cox is now the last man standing from the previous council’s majority, after Russ Stephenson, Kay Crowder and Mendell all lost their seats in the 2019 election.

Both Stephenson and Crowder said they weren’t interested in the top seat in 2019, but political observers say there are rumblings one is contemplating a run. Neither responded to a text message from The N&O.

Stephenson and Mendell have been particularly vocal in their criticism of the current council, including sharing posts from Livable Raleigh, a new neighborhood group that formed after the 2019 election.

Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Stewart said she has no announcement planned right now, and Council member Corey Branch said he’d circle back after the holidays. They frequently vote with Baldwin and It’s unlikely either would challenge her in 2021.

Council member Stormie Forte, who was appointed this summer, didn’t respond to a message asking about her 2021 election plan.

Former mayoral candidates Justin Sutton and George Knott are both undecided about their 2021 plans.

“I’m still mulling over where I can have a more positive and progressive impact on the future of Raleigh politics,” Knott said.

Caroline Sullivan, a former Wake County commissioner, and Charles Francis, a Raleigh attorney, also ran for the city’s top spot in 2019. Neither has responded to a text message from The N&O.

Do you know someone else who is running or thinking of running? Email reporter Anna Johnson at ajohnson@newsobserver.com.