Wake County COVID vaccine website crashes as people try to sign up. Phone lines busy.

Wake County is asking for patience after its COVID-19 vaccine waitlist system broke down Tuesday morning.

In a tweet at 8:52 a.m., the county said, “If you’re having issues with the website or phone line, we apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience!”

Registration for Wake County Public Health’s vaccine wait list were set to start at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The county plans to begin vaccinating people in Group 2, which includes anyone 65 years or older, this week.

But attempts to visit the county’s vaccine sign up portal — wakegov.com/vaccine — simply revealed an almost entirely blank screen with a message stating, “The service is unavailable.”

Many people also reported not being able to get through to the county’s vaccine phone line, with attempts to dial 919-250-1515 simply saying the caller is busy.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.