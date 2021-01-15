Here’s what you need to know about getting on Wake County’s COVID-19 vaccine list

Wake County said those who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can join a waiting list beginning Tuesday, but they don’t need to worry about busy dial tones while trying to secure an appointment.

County officials said they are prioritizing vaccine appointments based on factors such as age and vulnerability to COVID-19. Many other counties’ process is first-come, first-served.

“People don’t have to worry about being the first person to call our phone line or visit our online tool at precisely 8:30 a.m. Tuesday,” Dr. Jason Wittes, Wake County’s pharmacy director, said in a news release on Friday that announced the process.

To get on the Wake County waiting list, call 919-250-1515 starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The vaccination phone line will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This will not be an appointment phone line, but instead will be an initial tool to screen eligibility for a waitlist.

Callers will be asked questions about their age, whether they are a healthcare worker, whether they have an established primary care provider and their contact information.

From there, according to the county, the caller will be added to a wait list. When the county’s vaccine supply reaches that person’s point on the wait list, they will receive a phone call, email or text message notifying them that it is time to schedule an appointment.

A similar process will be available online at wakegov.com/vaccine also beginning at 8:30 a.m. next Tuesday.

Health department officials estimate that there are 50,000 healthcare workers and 133,000 people 65 or older living in Wake County. So far, the health department has received 5,850 first doses of vaccine, according to the release, and has sent invitations to 9,000 people who are in Group 1.

“We understand and appreciate the public’s desire to get vaccinated right away, but we can only move as fast as our supply allows,” Wittes said.

The health department is not the only entity with vaccine in Wake County. Other providers inoculating against COVID-19 vaccine in Wake County include Duke Raleigh, UNC Health, UNC Wakebrook and WakeMed Health and Hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.