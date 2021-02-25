2nd man charged in Cary shooting that killed one, injured three

Police have arrested a second man in connection with a Cary shooting that killed one person and injured three others.

Giovanni Ramirez, 24, was charged with assault with a deadly with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in a shooting police believe was related to “an exchange at the business that erupted in violence.”

Last week, Cary police arrested Juan Manuel Calvo-Hernandez, 21 in the shooting on Reed Street near the El Piano Bar. He was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police responded to the early-morning Feb. 13 shooting just before 2 a.m. where they found Eric Hernan Salas Nepomuceno, 22, in the parking lot. He died from his injuries.

Three others, Edgar Eduardo Salas Nepomuceno, 22, Naymir Solis-Rosario, 22, and Lesly Castillo, 20, were injured during the shooting.

Between 2016 and 2019, two homicides were reported in Cary, according to the FBI.

Ramirez is being held at Wake County Detention Center.