One person dead after fiery motorcycle crash in Cary

Cary police are investigating a fatal motorcyle crash that happened Monday in the area of Connemara Drive. Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person is dead after a fiery motorcycle crash along N.C. 55 Monday afternoon, Cary police reported.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. near Connemara Drive., according to a news release from public information officer Lt. John Reeves.

“The motorcycle was engulfed in flames when officers arrived,” the release stated. “We can confirm that there is a one fatality.”

One northbound lane is open, so police caution drivers traveling north on the highway to expect slower travel times.

Southbound traffic is open.