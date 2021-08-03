Raleigh ‘is a safe city,’ despite recent shootings, says new police chief

Tackling violent crimes, engaging the community and retaining officers are some of the new Raleigh police chief’s top priorities.

Estella Patterson, just days into her role, called community events like Tuesday’s National Night Out a critical way to help address violence.

As of July 27, 14 people have died in Raleigh from gun violence and a total of 467 crimes have been committed involving guns, according to police data. That’s higher than the past two years, The News & Observer has reported.

Seven people, including a 31-year-old man volunteering at Helping Hand Mission, were shot this summer over eight days.

“Raleigh is a great city. It’s a safe city,” Patterson said. “It was voted the number two best place to live and we are thankful for that. I am thankful for that coming into it.

“But we know too if we’re not careful we can see violent crime begin to rise and get kind of out of control,” she added. “So, for me, again, it’s really working with the community to build the relationships.”

If communities know the police officers in their neighborhood, they are more likely to tell them what’s happening there, she said.

The rain canceled some National Night Out events — normally cookouts and other gatherings for neighbors to meet one another and police officers — but Patterson went to three to meet community members and officers.

Patterson will be officially sworn in as the new police chief Aug. 12 at the Meymandi Concert Hall in downtown Raleigh.

She replaces Cassandra Deck-Brown who retired this summer after more than 30 years with the Raleigh Police Department.

Durham’s police chief search

In Durham, more than 40 people applied to be that city’s next police chief to replace CJ Davis who left to become the Memphis police chief this June.

Of the 42 applicants, 11 have been selected to “undergo a more extensive process” over the next two weeks, according to a news release.

The top three to five candidates will meet with police department staff and community members in September.

