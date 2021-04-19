Durham Police Chief Cerelyn ‘CJ’ Davis takes top Memphis law enforcement job

Durham Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis will leave the Bull City for a leadership role in Memphis, Tennessee, the City of Memphis announced Monday morning.

“She’s the right person to lead this department here in Memphis. She has an outstanding career in law enforcement, as an officer, and as a leader,” said the city’s mayor, Jim Strickland, in a recorded announcement. “She has a strategic vision for reducing violent crime.”

Davis has been chief for five years. Her exit follows a record year for reported gun violence in the city.

A total of 318 people were shot in Durham in 2020, a 70% increase over the 189 people shot in 2019, and the most people shot since at least 2016, when the department began tracking the data, The News & Observer has reported.

The Durham Police Department cleared only a quarter of gun-related homicides and less than a tenth of reported shooting incidents last year. The national average for murder clearance rates has been between 59% and 63% in recent years, The N&O reported.

Davis departs as city leaders debate and fund alternatives to policing, including a violence prevention team, Bull City United, run by the Durham County public health department.

“I want the citizens of Memphis to know that I understand the plight that we all face with gun violence and various types of violent crimes,” Davis said. “Not just here in the City of Memphis. But last year was just a devastating year for police agencies around the country.”

Durham City Manager Wanda Page said she was sad to see her leave, but excited for the next chapter in her “extraordinary career,” in a video statement Monday.

“Her impact has laid a solid foundation as we seek to re-imagine policing in ways that engage community voices while improving and protecting the safety of residents of our great city,” Page said. “Please join me in wishing Chief Davis all the best as she leaves Durham to lead a department of more than 2,600 employees.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.