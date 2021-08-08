Pedestrian struck, killed in Raleigh crash, police say. Second death in two days

A man was struck and killed by a car in Raleigh on Saturday in the second fatal pedestrian crash in two days, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A man was struck and killed by a car in Raleigh on Saturday night in the second fatal pedestrian crash in two days.

Raleigh police said the man was hit just after 9:30 p.m. on New Bern Avenue near Freedom Drive.

Officers found him suffering serious injuries and took him to the hospital, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

The man did not survive his injuries, said Donna-maria Harris, a police spokeswoman.

She did not say whether charges would be filed in connection to the death. Speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash, she added.

Police are not releasing details about the victim until the family is notified, she said.

A 38-year-old woman was crossing an unmarked part of the street in Raleigh on Friday night when she was hit by an incoming car, The News & Observer reported.

The driver was charged with driving without a license, failing to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.