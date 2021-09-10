Town of Garner can determine fate of dogs that killed 7-year-old girl, Wake judge rules

A GoFundMe campaign had raised over $54,628 from 750 donors as of Thursday evening to help the family of Jayden Henderson, the 7-year-old girl who was fatally attacked by neighbors’ dogs in Garner.

The Town of Garner can determine the fate of two dogs that killed a 7-year-old girl and injured her mother, a Wake County judge ruled Friday.

Wake County Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier rejected the owners’ request that the dogs be returned to them.

“What Garner decides to do with the dogs at this point in time, I don’t have any discretion over,” Rozier said. “But there is a common-sense solution for the town of Garner as well.”

Heather Trevaskis and her daughter, Jayden Belle Henderson, were taking care of their neighbors’ pit bulls on April 27 while the owners were out of town, when the dogs attacked them.

They were taken by ambulance to WakeMed, but Trevaskis’ daughter did not survive her injuries.

Friday’s ruling that the dogs will remain in the possession of Garner, which has been pushing to euthanize them, is a “relief,” Trevaskis said in an interview with The News & Observer.

“No one else should have to be dragged through this, and we really want to push to make it a statewide law that unprovoked lethal dogs should not be returning to society,” she said.

The dogs’ owners, Joseph and Amanda White, previously asked Garner to grant them a dangerous dog permit, which would have allowed them to keep the dogs.

Their application for the permit was denied by Garner Police Chief Joe Binns, who said the dogs posed too great a risk.

“After reviewing all the information, the attack appeared to occur without warning or provocation. Allowing the dogs to be released would create a substantial and unnecessary danger to the public,” Binns said at the time.

