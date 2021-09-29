One dead in Wake County crash on US 64 East, traffic lanes reopen after closure

The Raleigh Police Department said Wednesday that investigators had solved the 1977 rape and murder of Alma Jones.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a crash early Wednesday morning that killed one person and shut down traffic for several hours.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 64 East by Exit 436, near Zebulon, officials said.

A Highway Patrol spokesperson said the crash involved a Toyota Prius and a Chevrolet Suburban, but was unable to provide details about how the crash occurred.

Officials are not releasing the name of the person who died until their family has been notified, the spokesperson said.

Eastbound traffic lanes were shut down after the crash, but reopened around 7:30 a.m., they said.

The spokesperson was unable to say whether other injuries occurred.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are working to get information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date report.