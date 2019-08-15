Crime

Shooting at Durham shopping center leaves 1 dead and 1 injured

DURHAM

Durham police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left one man dead and another injured, police said in a news release.

The shooting happened near Forest Hills Shopping Center, near the intersection of Hill Street and University Drive, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Hill Street before 4:30 p.m., according to the news release. When they arrived, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the release.

The number of evidence markers at the scene indicate 15 or more shots were fired, ABC11 reported.

University Drive was closed due to the shooting investigation, according to a traffic release from Durham police. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There have been at least 23 homicides in Durham, as of July 29, according to The News & Observer.

Police are seeking information about the shooting. Contact Investigator Mitchell at 919-560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela reports on public safety for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He studied journalism at New York University.
