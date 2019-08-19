Crime
9-year-old boy fatally shot in Durham; 8 year-old injured, police say
The Durham Police Department is out looking for witnesses in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy, Zion Person, Sunday night.
An 8-year-old boy whose name was not released also was shot in the arm during the incident.
The children were in a Ford Escape shortly before 9 p.m. near Duke and Leon streets when a suspect or suspects in a burgundy Honda Accord with tinted windows, fired several shots into the Escape, according to a news release.
Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act, the release said.
There were 23 homicides in Durham as of Aug. 10, and overall violent crime was up 6.1% compared to the same time last year.
Last month an 8-year-old girl was shot in the back while inside her home in in the Franklin Village community in the 600 block on McNeil Lane, police said.
More than 220 children and teenagers in North Carolina have died from gun violence in the past five years, according to a McClatchy analysis of data compiled by nonprofit news organization The Trace, The News & Observer has reported.
In 2016 and 2017, at least another 672 teens and kids in North Carolina went to a hospital for a firearm-related injury and 242 were hospitalized, according to a N.C. Division of Public Health report.
Anyone with information in Sunday’s shooting is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
