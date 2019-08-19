Teen fatally shot in Durham on same night city leaders decry killing of 9-year-old boy

image to accompany breaking news

As city leaders denounced the killing of a 9-year-old boy, Durham police were called Monday night to another homicide of a young person.

Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road shortly after 8 p.m., according to a Police Department news release.

They found an 18-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police did not identify the teenager or release other details.

Monday’s shooting came the same night that Mayor Steve Schewel and the City Council decried the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Zion Person on Sunday night. An unnamed 8-year-old who was in the same car as Zion was shot in the arm as Zion’s aunt took them to get snow cones.

Zion and the other child were passengers in a Ford Escape near Duke and Leon streets when police say someone fired shots into their car from a burgundy Honda Accord with tinted windows. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m., according to a news release.

Besides Zion’s aunt, there were five children in the car, and police said investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.

In a statement Monday, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis extended condolences to Zion’s family.

“This is another act of senseless violence that simply must be stopped and we are working aggressively to identify the people involved,” she said.

There were 23 homicides in Durham as of Aug. 10, up from 20 by that time last year and 13 by that time the year before that.

More than 220 children and teenagers in North Carolina have died from gun violence in the past five years, according to a McClatchy analysis of data compiled by nonprofit news organization The Trace, The News & Observer has reported.

In 2016 and 2017, at least another 672 teens and kids in North Carolina went to a hospital for a firearm-related injury and 242 were hospitalized, according to an N.C. Division of Public Health report.

Police are seeking information on both of the latest shootings. CrimeStoppers can be reached at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and tips can remain anonymous.

For tips on Sunday’s shooting, call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29284.

To provide information on Monday’s shooting, call 919-560-4440, ext. 29341.