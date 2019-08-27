Six men shot in four drive-by shootings in Durham on Monday, police say

City, county, law enforcement leaders gather to address recent violence Durham leaders gathered together for a press conference to address the increase in violent crime in the recent weeks, including the death of 9-year-old Z-yon Person four days prior, at the Durham Police Headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 22. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Durham leaders gathered together for a press conference to address the increase in violent crime in the recent weeks, including the death of 9-year-old Z-yon Person four days prior, at the Durham Police Headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Six people were shot in four drive-by shootings Monday, as police and city leaders confront continued gun violence in Durham.

Unlike shootings that killed a 9-year-old boy and and an 18-year-old young man last week, Monday’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, police said.

The reported shootings include:

▪ At 4:45 p.m. two men standing on the corner of Shirley and Crest streets were shot in a drive-by shooting that involved a white Mazda.

▪ At 7:40 p.m. a man was shot while walking in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 3600 block of Danube Lane when two to three people in a four-door blue hatchback drove by and began shooting.

▪ Around 9 p.m. two men were shot while standing near the 200 block of W. Enterprise St. when a dark-colored sedan drove by and two to three people in the vehicle began shooting.

▪ Around 11:20 p.m. a man was shot in his right arm while riding a bicycle near Nantucket Avenue and Lynn Road by occupants of a black vehicle.

Shootings were also reported in that area on Sunday evening, but no one was injured, according to police.

More officers rejected

The shootings came as city leaders are debating how to respond to gun violence, a conversation that was elevated by the drive-by killing of 9-year-old Z’yon Person.

Z’yon who was shot in the head and his cousin shot in the arm as Z’yon’s aunt drove him, his sister and three cousins to get snow cones on Aug. 18. The children in the car were ages 3 to 11.

The next night an 18-year-old man was found shot to death in the city.

The City Council, in two split votes last spring rejected a proposal from Police Chief C.J. Davis for 18 more officers, and a compromise proposed by Mayor Steve Schewel for nine more officers.

The council has also rejected council member Mark-Anthony Middleton’s repeated request that the city purchase a surveillance system that tracks gunfire by sound. Middleton has said the city should declare an emergency and come up with a concrete plan to fight gun violence.

After last week’s shootings, city, county, city and federal officials pledged Thursday to work together to crack down on gun violence, The News & Observed reported. They said there would be more collaboration at the local level and more support from federal agencies including the FBI.

From 2016 to 2018, there were 2,051 reported shootings and 662 people shot in Durham, according to a recent report.

In an interview on Wednesday, Davis told The News & Observer there were about 50 shooting incidents over the past three weeks.

The shooting that killed Z’yon doesn’t appear to be linked to those shootings, she said.

But many of the roughly 50 shootings reflect tensions among roughly three gangs in the city, Davis said.

The police department is putting an emphasis on gang intelligence and having homicide investigators work with that unit to help connect crimes in different locations.

“We are trying to peel the onion back and get these key players, and some of them end up getting injured in this battling back and forth, “ Davis said. “Unfortunately, because of their gang ties, they don’t want to cooperate. They are victim and a suspect all at the same time.”