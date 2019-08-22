‘50 something shootings’: Durham police chief talks violent crime, search for killer

Balloons wave across a busy N. Duke St. intersection to Leon St., where 9-year-old Z-yon Person was fatally shot while riding with his aunt to get snow cones Sunday evening, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Durham, NC. ctoth@newsobserver.com

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said there have been “50 something shootings in the last three weeks alone.”

“Fifty something!” she repeated in a Wednesday interview.

But police don’t believe those shootings are connected to the killing of 9-year-old Z-yon Person, Davis said.

“We just feel ... that vehicle (he was riding in) was targeted for some reason,” she said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In that incident, police are looking at the car and the weapon that may have been used in the drive-by shooting Sunday night near the intersection of Duke and Leon streets, Davis said. Z-yon died and his 8-year-old cousin was shot in the arm.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Davis, Sheriff Clarence Birkhead, Mayor Steve Schewel, District Attorney Satana Deberry and others plan to speak at a press conference about violent crime.

The Police Department is reallocating resources to address the recent shootings, which include an 18-year-old man found fatally shot Monday.

“I have to move additional people in those areas where those shootings occurred,” Davis said. “So I am pulling them from another place.”

Davis said she has been working with Birkhead to coordinate manpower.

“Because, just visibility alone, is a good deterrent,” she said.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said details about increased cooperation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department would be shared at the press conference.

Earlier this year, the Durham City Council rejected a call to hire more police.

The Police Department is also putting an emphasis on gang intelligence and having homicide investigators work with that unit to help connect crimes in different locations.

Many of the roughly 50 shootings are related and reflect tensions among three or so gangs in the city, Davis said.

“We are trying to peel the onion back and get these key players, and some of them end up getting injured in this battling back and forth, “ Davis said. “Unfortunately, because of their gang ties, they don’t want to cooperate. They are victim and a suspect all at the same time.”

The gang dynamic has changed over the last few years, Davis said.

Crips and Bloods used to wear certain colors, she said. Now there are hybrid gangs and they represent neighborhoods., she said.

“Sometimes there is infighting inside of the gangs,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated after Thursday’s press conference.