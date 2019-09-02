Crime
Teen accused of murdering a Durham woman last week was arrested in Louisiana
A teen accused of murder was arrested Sunday in Louisiana, Durham police said.
Jose Bryan Guzman, 18, was charged Friday in the death of Marlene Yamileth Portillo-Posada, 19, of Durham. Her body was found in the woods in Chatham County on the 6500 block of NC 751, according to police.
Police believe Portillo-Posada was killed at an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in Durham.
Durham police said in a press release that Guzman may have been driving a yellow 2006 Nissan Sentra.
Guzman has pending charges for robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents. Police said he robbed two people within 20 minutes in December 2018, The News & Observer previously reported.
