Raleigh police arrest 2 men in a double homicide that killed NC rapper Box Carlito

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have arrested two suspects in a shooting that killed two people last week.

Jonathan Isaiah Manning, 21, and Tyshon Gerod Solomon, 22, were charged with first-degree murder Saturday in connection with the deaths of Vincente Arocho and Jaquan Tyrone Dumas.

Arocho, 28, and Dumas, 31, were shot Wednesday in the 2700 block of Community Drive, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Arocho was declared dead at the scene and Dumas was taken to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The shooting came a day after Arocho bailed Dumas out of Wake County Detention Center on Tuesday The News & Observer previously reported.

Arocho was a part of North Carolina’s hip-hop scene. He went by the stage name of Box Carlito, according to Urban Islandz.

Both Manning and Solomon have previously been convicted of felonies. Solomon served time for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in 2017, according to court documents.

Jonathan Manning and Tyshon Solomon were charged in relation to the double homicide that killed Vincente Arocho and Jaquan Dumas CCBI