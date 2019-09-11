2 former Knightdale preschool employees charged with assault on a child

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two former employees at Knightdale Station Preschool have been charged with assault on a child, ABC11 reports.

On Aug. 21, Knightdale Police received a complaint from a mother reporting that a teacher pushed her now 3-year-old child down and threatened to strike the child, ABC11 reports.

The two former employees face charges of assault on a child, ABC11 reports.

When asked to comment on the incident at the Knightdale preschool via phone call, a person answered and told ABC11 they wouldn’t be commenting and hung up.

