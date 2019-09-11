Crime

2 former Knightdale preschool employees charged with assault on a child

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two former employees at Knightdale Station Preschool have been charged with assault on a child, ABC11 reports.

On Aug. 21, Knightdale Police received a complaint from a mother reporting that a teacher pushed her now 3-year-old child down and threatened to strike the child, ABC11 reports.

The two former employees face charges of assault on a child, ABC11 reports.

When asked to comment on the incident at the Knightdale preschool via phone call, a person answered and told ABC11 they wouldn’t be commenting and hung up.

For more on the story, see ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela reports on public safety for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He studied journalism at New York University.
  Comments  