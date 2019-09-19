NC man was supposed to stay 1,000 feet away. Now he’s charged with murdering her.

Anne Kirkpatrick, 46, was found dead in her front yard at 2509 Brown Road in Hurdle Mills on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2019, by an off-duty deputy. vbridges@newsobserver.com

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office charged a Roxboro man Thursday with killing a woman who had taken a restraining order out against him.

Timothy Wade Parnell, 58, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Anne H. Kirkpatrick, whose body was found Sept. 8 outside her home at 2509 Brown Road in Hurdle Mills in northern Orange County.

“This investigation was time consuming and difficult,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a news release Thursday night. “Although several residents nearby later reported hearing shots earlier that morning, no one called 911 and no one witnessed the murder.”

Kirkpatrick had two active domestic-violence protective orders at the time of her death, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release. One was against her husband, from whom she had separated, it said. The other required Parnell to stay at least 1,000 feet away from her, it said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The order against Parnell says on July 17, 2019, he allegedly got angry when he thought Kirkpatrick had looked at another man in a restaurant.

“After they left the restaurant, he grabbed her by the wrist and neck, frightening her enough that she jumped out of the vehicle and got into a stranger’s vehicle to escape,” the Sheriffs Office said in the release.

Both men had alibis, Blackwood said, but after obtaining search warrants and analyzing evidence, investigators found inconsistencies in Parnell’s story.

“It is a well-known fact that most murders are committed by someone the victim knows,” Blackwood said in the release. “Parnell was always high on our suspect list, but we had to wait for the evidence to prove it.”

Parnell, who also faces three counts of violating a domestic violence protective order, is being held in the Orange County jail without bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case Friday.