Granville County sheriff suspended amid alleged murder plot against former deputy

Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins has temporarily stepped down from office amid allegations that he discussed the killing of a former deputy who he feared was going to release a recording of him using racist language.

Wikins, who denies the allegations, voluntarily agreed to the suspension, his attorney, Thomas C. Manning, said in a statement.

“Sheriff Wilkins looks forward to exoneration and resumption of his duties,” said the statement. “In the meantime, he will prepare for trial and farm.”

Former Chief Deputy Sherwood Boyd is leading the department, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wilkins, who has been sheriff since 2009, was indicted Sept. 16 on two counts of felony obstruction of justice after a conversation in which a threat was recorded against former deputy Joshua Freeman.

In the 2014 recorded conversation the sheriff advised the person he was speaking with to “take care of it” and said “the only way you gonna stop him is kill him,” acording to court records. He added instructions on how to commit the murder without being identified, according to the records.

“You ain’t got the weapon, you ain’t got nothing to go on,” Wilkins said, according to court records. “The only way we find out these murder things is people talk. You can’t tell nobody, not a thing.”

In that conversation, Wilkins also heard specific threats to kill his former deputy at a particular time and place but did not warn the officer or take any action, court records stated.

Petition for removal

Granville County Attorney Jim Wrenn filed a petition for Wilkins’ removal in Superior Court on Monday.

“The allegations in the indictments raise questions about (Wilkins’) fitness for office including whether (he) willfully or habitually neglected or refused to perform the duties of office, engaged in willful misconduct or maladministration in office and/or engaged in corruption,” the petition said.

In an interview Monday, Wrenn said he had read the transcripts in the case and listened to the recording, which led to his decision to file the petition.

“There was an agreement this was the best outcome,” he said.

Wrenn did not know if the sheriff will continue to be paid while suspended. Wilkins’ salary is $109,608., the county’s human resources director said in an email Monday.