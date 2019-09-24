Crime
Suspect dead as Raleigh, Wake and Zebulon end search for alleged kidnapper
Traffic backs up as police search for chase suspect in East Wake
A search for a kidnapping suspect that closed three Wake County schools Tuesday morning ended with the kidnapping victim safe and the suspect dead, according to Raleigh police.
An officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident, but police didn’t provide any details or say which agency or agencies did the shooting..
At roughly 4:30 a.m., Raleigh police tried to stop a car believed to be involved in a kidnapping. State Highway Patrol troopers, Wake County sheriff’s deputies and Zebulon police officers joined the chase.
The driver fled east of Raleigh and jumped out of the car at exit 436 on U.S. 64/Interstate 87 heading into eastern Wake County, police said.
Three schools — Zebulon Middle and Zebulon and Wakelon elementary schools — shut down during the pursuit, the Wake County Public School System said on Twitter.
Multiple videos posted showed officers leading police dogs through the streets.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
