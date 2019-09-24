Crime

Suspect dead as Raleigh, Wake and Zebulon end search for alleged kidnapper

Law enforcement officers and K-9's are searching for a suspect in a police chase in East Wake, causing traffic backups across the area Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2019. By
ZEBULON

A search for a kidnapping suspect that closed three Wake County schools Tuesday morning ended with the kidnapping victim safe and the suspect dead, according to Raleigh police.

An officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident, but police didn’t provide any details or say which agency or agencies did the shooting..

At roughly 4:30 a.m., Raleigh police tried to stop a car believed to be involved in a kidnapping. State Highway Patrol troopers, Wake County sheriff’s deputies and Zebulon police officers joined the chase.

The driver fled east of Raleigh and jumped out of the car at exit 436 on U.S. 64/Interstate 87 heading into eastern Wake County, police said.

Three schools — Zebulon Middle and Zebulon and Wakelon elementary schools — shut down during the pursuit, the Wake County Public School System said on Twitter.

Multiple videos posted showed officers leading police dogs through the streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Josh Shaffer
Josh Shaffer
Josh Shaffer covers Wake County and federal courts. He has been a reporter for The News & Observer since 2004 and previously wrote a column about unusual people and places.
