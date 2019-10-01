Report released on alleged kidnapper’s fatal encounter with Raleigh police

SHARE COPY LINK

A report released Tuesday says a suspect fired the final shot before he was found dead in the woods last week while fleeing law enforcement officers.

The report also says, for the second time in a recent officer-involved shooting, the officer’s body camera failed to record the incident.

The early-morning chase and search on Sept. 24 closed four Wake County schools after a reported kidnapping.

Police identified the suspect as Hugo Yaret Cortes-Ramirez, 23.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The report does not say how many shot were fired, how many shots may have struck Cortes-Ramirez or whether he killed himself.

Here is what police say happened, according to Tuesday’s report.

Late on Sept. 23, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding a missing person and provided a vehicle description.

Police officers found the vehicle near Buck Jones Road and Bashford Road, but when they tried to stop it, the driver fled. They did not pursue it because department policy only allows police to chase a suspect after a violent felony and at that time they did not know it was a reported kidnapping.

Around 4:45 a.m. Sept. 24, the Sheriff’s Office provided more information, advising it was a potential kidnapping, that the reported victim was in the car and that the vehicle was last seen at 4044 Capital Boulevard.

Raleigh Police Sgt. R.L. Warner and two others officers found the car, but again the driver sped off, fleeing southbound on Capital Boulevard toad I-440.

Warner pursued the car onto the interstate and then onto I-87/264. Other law enforcement agencies joined in, and the State Highway Patrol deployed a tire deflation device that slowed the suspect down just before exit 436 on I-87.

Final gunshot heard

When the car finally stopped, Cortes-Ramirez ran toward the tree line with a pistol in his right hand, the report continued.

He fired several shots at the officers, including at Warner who returned fire, the report said.

Cortes-Ramirez then disappeared into the woods, while Warner took cover behind a patrol car.

“Moments later officers heard a final gunshot from within the woods,” the report said.

Officers rescued the reported kidnapping victim from the car and began searching the woods.

They found Cortes-Ramirez dead in the woods with the pistol still in his right hand, the report said.

Both Raleigh police and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, after which the SBI will forward its report to District Attorney Lorrin Freeman to determine whether any criminal charges are warranted.

Warner remains on administrative duty until those reports are completed.

Body camera battery died

The report says Warner was wearing a body camera during the incident but when he went to turn it on the battery was dead..

The incident was recorded by other body and dash cameras, however, and the city has requested that a judge allow its release, according to the report.

A body camera also failed to record an officer-involved shooting April 20 when Senior Officer W.B. Edwards fatally shot 30-year-old Soheil Mojarra, who was brandishing a knife after reportedly stealing a cell phone, according to police.

Edwards was wearing a body camera but did not turn it on, according to the police chief’s five day report on that shooting.

Police policy had required cameras be turned on at the start of a shift and then go into standby mode until activated by clicking a button.

After Mojarrad’s death, the department changed the policy to use a feature that lets the cameras passively record all the time, even if officers fail to activate them.