Cary strangler trial goes to jury soon. Were killings of mother, ex-girlfriend planned?

Brandon Lee’s murder case will go to the jury Thursday afternoon, and the admitted strangler’s fate will depend on how jurors judge his state of mind when he choked his mother and ex-girlfriend.

To his attorney, the case merits a lesser charge than first-degree murder in both killings.

Lee did not act in a “cool state of mind,” meaning the pair of homicides was not deliberate, Jonathan Broun argued, He asked for second-degree murder for the death of Krystal Hylton and voluntary manslaughter for the death of his client’s mother, Christa Lee — sentences that would mean less prison time.

“Dragging your mother into a bathtub and trying to fill it with ice is not a sign of somebody who is rational,” Broun said, listing the defendant’s alcoholism, depression, lost jobs and broken relationships as factors. “Krystal Hylton was right to reject him. ... But at that moment, he had nobody else in the world, and at that moment he simply could not take it anymore.”

But Assistant District Attorney Patrick Latour argued for first-degree murder for both deaths, stressing that plans for a murder can be made in an instant, and even while angry, without requiring a detailed outline.

As he began his closing statement to the jury, Latour stood quietly for two minutes, staring at jurors and bowing his head until an alarm rang on his podium.

“Two minutes,” he said. “That was two minutes. What’s the importance of two minutes? Well, for Christa Lee and Krystal Hylton, at least two minutes is what it took to take their lives. ... Ask yourself how awkward was that, how long was that, and why is that important? Because that’s what they want you to think was an instant. That’s what they want you to think was ‘snapping.’”

He ticked off a long list of choices Lee made: he covered his mother with ice to buy time, he spoke of unfinished business after her death, he went to the movies and got tattoos between killing them, he got drunk and confronted a perceived rival by sneaking in the backdoor of his workplace, he went to Hylton’s house with a hammer and a knife, he broke in through the window.

“There’s two minutes he’s got to think about it,” Latour said. “In those two minutes before he kills her, at any time he can let go and they’re still here.”

Body in the tub

Lee, 34 at the time of his arrest, lived with his mother on Havers Drive. When he called 911 in December 2015, he told dispatchers she had attacked him with a knife, trying to kill them both. Latour stressed Thursday that his mother was not threatening him with the knife at the time she was strangled.

Police broke in the bathroom door of the apartment they shared and found her body in the tub, where it had lain fully clothed and partially covered in ice for roughly a week, a search warrant said at the time.

Officers later arrested Lee at Hylton’s apartment, where he had called 911. They found the girlfriend’s body on the floor there and Lee’s mother’s Volkswagen parked outside.

The 911 caller, identified as Lee, told dispatchers Hylton had been “seeing someone else and lying to me, and I ended up choking her, too.”

From the witness stand Tuesday, Lee pantomimed choking his mother and ex-girlfriend to death, telling jurors that he screamed “Die! Die!” as his mother expired on the floor. On Wednesday, he testified he choked his suicidal mother four years ago “because this is what she always wanted.”

Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley will instruct jurors on the law Thursday. They could begin deliberations Thursday afternoon.

