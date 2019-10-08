Raleigh police arrest suspect in killing of Sanderson High graduate Desmond Jenkins

SHARE COPY LINK

Police have charged a 44-year-old man with killing an 18-year-old Sanderson High School graduate this past summer.

Roland Lacure has been arrested and charged with the murder of Desmond Myles Jenkins, who was fatally shot Aug. 9 on Prince George Lane in North Raleigh.

Police found Jenkins outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A black Chevrolet Avalanche was seen in the area immediately after shots were heard.

Jenkins planned to attend Vance-Granville Community College, where basketball coach Gregory E. Ackles said in a tweet the day after the killing: “Please pray for the family of Desmond Jenkins and #vgcchoops. ... Just in disbelief.”

Lacure was convicted of misdemeanor assault on a female in 2008 and sentenced to probation, according to the state Department of Correction website.

The News & Observer has asked police for more details, including when and where Lacure was arrested, and any other information they can release about the circumstances and a possible motive in the teen’s death.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.