Missing Holly Springs woman may have been pregnant when she disappeared, warrants say

A Holly Springs woman missing since April who police now believe to be dead may have been pregnant, according to newly released search warrants.

Upon searching 23-year-old Monica Moynan’s apartment, investigators found a positive pregnancy test in the night stand.

“Monica being pregnant may have been a factor in the incidents that led up to Monica’s death,” according to search warrants.

Police have made no arrests in the case, which a town spokesman called a “death investigation with suspicious circumstances.”

Police are calling the ex-boyfriend a “person of interest,” someone who may have key information regarding the circumstances of Moynan’s death.

The News & Observer is not naming the ex-boyfriend because he has not been charged with a crime in her disappearance.

Warrants also indicate police believed the ex-wife of Moynan’s ex-boyfriend might have information relevant to the case because the couple have been in touch throughout the investigation, warrants say.

She pretended to be Moynan while calling Moynan’s property manager. She also told investigators she had a copy of a driver’s license belonging to Moynan, as well as several photos she copied from a laptop given to her by the ex-boyfriend, according to the warrants.

As part of the investigation, police asked her to call and record a phone call with the ex-boyfriend in their presence.

“Like not being mean but I really don’t think like there’s anything,” he said, according to the warrants. “Because there’s no evidence or anything like that so.”

Later in the conversation he asked, “You don’t think I should run?” warrants say.

Domestic violence

Moynan had a domestic violence protective order against her ex-boyfriend. He was charged with a protective order violation in January 2019 and in 2016 and was charged with assault on a female in 2017, according to court records.

Moynan’s mother last heard Moynan’s voice in April. Moynan last posted on the Instagram page for her elderberry-flavored syrup company on April 2. Her ex-boyfriend, however, used her phone to keep in touch with her friends and family through text and social media for months, according to search warrants.

The ex-boyfriend told investigators that he last saw her mid-June, when he said she left after being under home rehab for heroin addiction, according to the warrants.

In July, police began investigating Moynan as a missing person after Moynan’s mother called for a welfare check on her daughter at her apartment, according to warrants.