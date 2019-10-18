Four Oaks man charged with murder in Johnston County

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murder in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Four Oaks man.

Jacob Whaley of Strickland’s Cross Roads Road was found dead shortly after noon Friday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Investigators charged Adam Clayton Stewart, 37, who also lives on Strickland’s Cross Roads Road, with shooting Whaley. The shooting occurred at 6350-A Devil’s Racetrack Road in Four Oaks.

Adam Clayton Stewart Johnston County Sheriff's Office

Stewart is being held without bail in the Johnston County jail.

The investigation is ongoing, but no further arrests are expected, the news release said.

Before Friday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office had investigated four homicides this year, according to Capt. Jeff Caldwell, The News & Observer previously reported.

The department investigated nine homicides in 2018.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.