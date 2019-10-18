Cary police say man dies, woman injured in hotel shooting

A man died by suicide Thursday at an Extended Stay America hotel, and a woman was found inside with critical injuries, Cary police said Friday.

Police were called to the hotel at 1500 Regency Parkway about 7:41 p.m. after getting reports that someone was shot.

Kerry Savalas Keaton, 39, was found dead when police arrived, the release said. ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, said he was found in the hotel’s parking lot.

Police found Shanta Pollard Shermeker, 44, injured in one of the hotel rooms. She was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh and remains there to receive treatment. Police did not provide the status of her condition Friday night.

Police said Keaton and Shermeker were in a “long-term romantic relationship.”

No other people are believed to be involved in the shooting, police said.