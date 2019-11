A shooting left a 16-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries in Garner Thursday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of Spring Drive and sent the male victim to WakeMed, police said on social media.

Spring Drive is home to Garner Magnet High School, but police did not say whether the shooting happened near the school.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

