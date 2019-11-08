4 people injured at Cary movie theater after man stabs them with knife

Four people were injured Friday night at CineBistro movie theater — including the theater manager — after a patron cut them with a pocket knife, police said.

The manager has been taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said Carolyn Roman, a town of Cary spokeswoman. He was cut in the abdomen, she said.

Cary police are working with Raleigh police to locate the man with the knife and his girlfriend, who left the movie theater in the Waverly Place shopping center by car, Roman said.

Roman said two couples were in one of the theaters about 7:47 p.m. when they began arguing. The argument spilled over into the lobby, she said. That’s when one of the men in the group took out a knife and started “waving it around,” Roman said.

As the fight escalated, the theater manager intervened, Roman said, and was cut in the scuffle.

The other three injured people — two employees and another member of the group of patrons — were treated at the scene for superficial injuries, Roman said.

Roman said no charges have been filed.

Roman called it an “incredibly isolated incident.” Movie operations continued, and people were not asked to clear the theater, she said.

The theater, which opened in 2015, is a combination restaurant and dine-in movie theater. It’s located in Waverly Place, a shopping center at the intersection of Kildaire Farm and Tryon roads.