Man charged after automobile collision kills 1, injures 3 in Smithfield

Smithfield police have charged a man in a collision that killed one person Sunday night and sent three others to the hospital.

Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez was driving a Toyota with one passenger when he struck a Dodge minivan carrying four people at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wilsons Mills Road and M. Durwood Stephenson Highway, according to a Smithfield Police Department news release.

Juarez-Antunez, 34, of Smithfield, has been charged with felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, and more charges are likely, the release said.

Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez CCBI

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Juarez-Antunez is being held on $350,000 bail.

Police did not name the person killed or release other details.

Capt. Ryan Sheppard said the department is continuing to investigate the fatal collision and may release more information Tuesday once next of kin are notified.