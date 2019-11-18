Suspect in Mambo 69 nightclub shooting in northeast Raleigh serves in U.S. Air Force

The suspect in the Mambo 69 nightclub shooting will be held without bail at the Wake County jail after a court appearance Monday.

Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez, 22, a member of the U.S. Air Force, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jose Almando Blanco Colon, 21.

Gonzalez joined the Air Force in September 2015 and serves at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro as an outbound cargo technician with the 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron, according to the Air Force Personnel Center, Air Force Times reported.

The Air Force said it would work with local authorities to provide information in the case, The News & Observer’s media partner, ABC11, reported.

Colon has a Massachusetts address, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Those present during Gonzalez’s court appearance Monday were asked if anyone in the room knew Colon, but no one responded.

Police responded to a call at 2:18 a.m. Saturday about shots being fired at the nightclub near New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue. They were unable to find anyone who had been shot when they arrived, but at 3:05 a.m., WakeMed notified police that Colon had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries.

According to a 911 caller, there was an initial burst of 10 to 12 gunshots followed by another seven or eight.

Three fatal shootings

There have been 87 calls for service since Jan. 1, 2018, at 2221 New Hope Church Road, the address of the nightclub. Most were for disturbances and noise complaints. Sixteen were traffic related, including accidents, traffic stops and drunk driving. There were nine instances of fights or assaults and one instance of shots fired, other than the homicide, according to a report from Raleigh police.

This is not the first fatal shooting at Mambo 69. A woman, 22, was fatally shot in August 2016 and a man was killed at the bar in June 2014, The News & Observer previously reported.

Colon’s death is at least the 25th homicide in Raleigh this year. The city had 17 homicides last year and 27 the year before that, according to police reports.

Gonzalez’s next court appearance will be Dec. 9.