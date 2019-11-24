Two Durham shootings may be related, police say

Miami Herald File

Two men were shot in Durham on Sunday and went to the hospital with injuries, and police say the cases may be related.

Durham police are investigating and believe the shootings may have happened in the area of South and Enterprise streets, they said in a news release.

Police found one of the men about 8 p.m. inside a vehicle on University Drive near Hill Street. He has critical injuries, according to police.

Someone brought the other man to the hospital, police said. He has serious injuries.

Earlier Sunday, a man was shot and killed at Durham’s McDougald Terrace public housing complex.

The shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Wabash Street in front of Building 37, police said. The man was pronounced dead upon authorities’ arrival.

Violent crime was up 6% during the first nine months of 2019, with reported shootings up 17%, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis told the City Council last Monday, as The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun previously reported.

Sunday afternoon’s shooting death brought the number of homicides this year in Durham to at least 35, compared to 32 in all of last year, according to city of Durham statistics.

To provide information, call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.