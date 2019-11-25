Man and woman killed in shooting outside UNC Family Medicine in Durham

Durham police say a man and woman were killed in a shooting outside the UNC Family Medicine on Mayfair Street.

Officers found the pair dead in the parking lot of the office complex in the 3700 block of Mayfair Street shortly after 8 a.m.

Investigators are not searching for a suspect, police said in a new release, suggesting that the people killed knew each other.

UNC Health Care spokesman Phil Bridges said the clinic focuses on primary care and employs roughly 35 people. He could not comment on whether the victims were employees or patients but expected to make a statement later Monday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

#BREAKING @DurhamPoliceNC out in force at UNC Family Medicine Center on Mayfair Street. Unconfirmed: It appears that least one person’s shot here. Working to confirm that and get more details to share on @ABC11_WTVD as soon as the information is available. pic.twitter.com/xEtrBie2xr — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) November 25, 2019

2 killed in Sunday shootings

Monday’s shooting follows a day of violence in Durham.

Two men were injured by gunfire Sunday evening, one of them fatally, after police responded to a shooting call on University Drive near Hill Street around 8 p.m.

Officer found a man inside a car who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A short time later, the second man that police believe was shot during the same incident was taken to the hospital in a private car. He is being treated for serious injuries, police said in a news release.

The shootings likely happened in the area of South and Enterprise streets, the release stated.

Anyone with information in the Sunday night shootings is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Sunday afternoon, police responded to a fatal shooting on Wabash Street in the McDougald Terrace public housing community.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:15 p.m. in front of Building 37. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information in that shooting is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

More officers, technology rejected

Last week, Police Chief C.J, Chambers told the Durham City Council that reported violent crime was up 6% and shootings up 17% during the first nine months of 2019.

There were 33 reported homicides in Durham as of Nov. 16, according to the Police Department’s website. That compares to 27 homicides by the same time in 2018, and 16 by the same time in 2017.

Police staffing was an issue during the recent city elections.

The City Council rejected the chief’s request for 18 additional police officers during last spring’s budget talks, as well as a compromise offered by Mayor Steve Schewel for nine more officers.

Voters re-elected three council incumbents to at-large seats who opposed more officers. The three said long-term trends showed violent crime was down from several years ago and that hiring additional police would not necessarily make the city safer and could lead to overpolicing in communities of color.

The community coalition Durham Beyond Policing agreed with the incumbents. The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People supported the chief’s request.

The council has also rejected repeated requests from City Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton for Shotspotter, surveillance technology that tracks the location of gunfire by sound.

In 2017, 90 cities used ShotSpotter nationwide, according to Business Insider. Columbia, South Carolina, began using it in April 2019, The State newspaper reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.