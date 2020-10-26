Durham police charge two men with murder in separate killings

Durham police have charged a man with murder in a weekend death and are seeking a suspect in another killing earlier this month.

Police found Tama Ann Perry, 60, dead in her home on Atlantic Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday after family members called 911 for a welfare check.

Police arrested Jon Claude Sprauve, 60, in connection with her death and charged him with murder. The killing was not random, police said.

Sprauve is being held at Durham County jail without bail.

In the second case, police announced Monday they have a warrant charging Anthony Jerome Jackson Jr., 23, of Durham, with murder in the death of 23-year-old Johnathon Christopher Miller III.

Police found Miller in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Oct. 15 suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

As of Oct. 3, reported violent crime in Durham was up 23.3% this year, according to police statistics.

There were 23 homicides, down from 31 at the same time last year, and 421 non-domestic firearm assaults, up from 286 at the same time last year.

Police have not yet arrested Jackson and ask anyone with information to call or text investigators at 919-698-7122 or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

