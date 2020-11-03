‘He’s a child!’ Durham police video shows officers pointing guns at 15-year-old

Police video released Tuesday shows two Durham officers pointing their guns at and handcuffing a 15-year-old boy as he lay face down on the cement, his hands raised.

A woman, holding a crying child in her arms, screams, “That’s a baby!” An officer shouts at the woman, “Relax!”

“Please take them cuffs off him,” the woman says.

The officer tells her that police had received a call about someone in a tank top holding a gun.

“He’s a child,” the woman says.

“Children carry guns,” the officer says in response.

The city of Durham released the long-awaited body camera video from the Aug. 21 encounter between police and residents at the Rochelle Manor Apartments.

It confirms officers told the boy and residents they were responding to a report of an armed man at the complex when they approached a group of children playing tag and took the older boy for the suspect.

Two children, 8 and 11, witnessed the incident.

The city posted the footage on YouTube. It includes seven body-cam recordings and two recordings from nearby security cameras.

The City Council posted the footage online as a follow up to a Nov. 2 closed session, according to a news release by the office of public affairs. The city wanted to release the video sooner but an attorney for the officers argued it should wait until after the Police Department finished its internal review of the incident.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said soon afterward that the officers were responding to a 911 call and said she felt remorse for the incident, The News & Observer has reported.

“Upon their arrival, Durham police officers believed an individual behind the building was the suspect. It was not until the young man was detained that officers realized he was not the suspect, but rather, a 15-year-old resident of Rochelle Manor,” Davis wrote in a Facebook post Aug. 30.

The incident led to a protest on Sept. 4, with protesters asking the Durham Police Department to release the video and 911 call to the public.

The news release by Durham’s office of public affairs did not state whether the police’s investigation had concluded, or why the office chose to share the footage on the day of a general election.

This story is developing and will be updated shortly.