Children playing in Wake County neighborhood find two dead men in black SUV

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after children playing in a neighborhood in the eastern part of the county found two dead men in a black SUV.

Deputies responded shortly after noon Tuesday to the 1200 block of Topping Lane, near Limewood Street in Knightdale, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

There, they found the two men, believed to be in their 20s, who had died from gunshot wounds, the release stated.

The release did not identify the men or provide other details such as the make or model of the SUV or more specific information about the men’s injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with possible information about the case to call investigators at 919-856-6911.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.