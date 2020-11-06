Wake County sheriff investigates shooting that may be connected to double homicide

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near Knightdale Wednesday night that may be connected to a double homicide reported earlier this week, according to a news release.

On Wednesday night, gunfire struck a house on Sweetgrass Street in the Rutledge Landing neighborhood off Poole Road, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured. Witnesses said the gunman left in an SUV, the release said.

The shooting happened in the same neighborhood where children found two men unresponsive in an SUV on Tuesday. They had been fatally shot and were found in the 1200 block of Limewood Street, around the corner from the Wednesday shooting.

The men were in their 20s, the release said.

Investigators are handing out flyers in the neighborhood seeking information. The department is accepting anonymous tips.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The last homicide reported in the neighborhood was in 2015, The News & Observer reported. Authorities found Derrick Natson fatally shot in the 1200 block of Rutledge Landing Drive, warrants stated. Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man, who was found not guilty in the homicide, court records show.