Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

After shooting of Durham sheriff’s deputy, investigators seek information

An off-duty Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Saturday shooting. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office found an abandoned silver Hyundai Sonata it said was involved off of Courtney Creek Boulevard.
An off-duty Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Saturday shooting. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office found an abandoned silver Hyundai Sonata it said was involved off of Courtney Creek Boulevard. Durham County Sheriff's Office
DURHAM

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has found a car connected with the Saturday morning shooting of an off-duty deputy, according to a news release from the agency.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday near Mineral Springs and N.C. 98, according to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman. The Sheriff’s Office release said someone inside a silver sedan fired several shots into the deputy’s car, wounding him.

The wounded deputy was taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office, with injuries that were not life threatening. The sheriff’s office has not released the deputy’s identity.

At the time of the shooting, the deputy was driving his personal vehicle, according to the release.

Investigators searched for the sedan Saturday, finding a silver Hyundai Sonata abandoned off of Courtney Creek Boulevard that afternoon. Surveillance footage showed the car on Highway 98 and Oak Grove Parkway around the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The release also said that the sheriff’s office does not know who was in the Sonata at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Adam Wagner
Adam Wagner is a Report for America Corps member covering North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as efforts to prepare the state for future storms. He previously worked at the Wilmington StarNews, where he covered multiple beats, including the environment.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use