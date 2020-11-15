After shooting of Durham sheriff’s deputy, investigators seek information

An off-duty Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Saturday shooting. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office found an abandoned silver Hyundai Sonata it said was involved off of Courtney Creek Boulevard. Durham County Sheriff's Office

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has found a car connected with the Saturday morning shooting of an off-duty deputy, according to a news release from the agency.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday near Mineral Springs and N.C. 98, according to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman. The Sheriff’s Office release said someone inside a silver sedan fired several shots into the deputy’s car, wounding him.

The wounded deputy was taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office, with injuries that were not life threatening. The sheriff’s office has not released the deputy’s identity.

At the time of the shooting, the deputy was driving his personal vehicle, according to the release.

Investigators searched for the sedan Saturday, finding a silver Hyundai Sonata abandoned off of Courtney Creek Boulevard that afternoon. Surveillance footage showed the car on Highway 98 and Oak Grove Parkway around the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

The release also said that the sheriff’s office does not know who was in the Sonata at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900.