Man charged with shooting at NC deputy. 2nd suspect at large, ‘extremely dangerous.’

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured an off-duty deputy over the weekend.

Investigators arrested Armand Lewis-Langston, 23, at his Durham home Tuesday, charging him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder, according to a news release. Investigators seized two long guns and other weapons, it stated.

Another suspect, Jerry Lamont Harris Jr., 26, remains at large and is wanted on the same charges.

“Harris is considered armed and extremely dangerous,” the release stated.

At 10:15 a.m. Saturday, the off-duty deputy was traveling in his own vehicle near the intersection of Highway 98 and Mineral Springs Road when occupants of a silver sedan fired shots into his car. The deputy had been shot and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is now out of the hospital and recovering with his family, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson AnnMarie Breen told The News & Observer.

Authorities believe the suspects were in a Hyundai Sonata. They found it abandoned off Courtney Creek Boulevard, the release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Both suspects have previously been arrested in Durham. Lewis-Langston was most recently charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to manufacture sell and distribute marijuana Oct. 22. He was out on bail, the release stated.

Harris is on probation after serving a federal sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana, court documents state.

Lewis-Langston is being held in the Durham County jail without bail.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 911 or 919-560-0900 or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.