Durham police looking for leads in latest fatal shooting. Man found dead on sidewalk.

Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead on a sidewalk early Saturday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

Police have very little information to release at this time, and no charges have been filed, the news release stated.

Durham police had responded to 823 shootings as of Nov. 7 compared with 580 shootings over that same period in 2019, according to data provided by spokeswoman Kammie Michael.

Of the 274 people shot in those incidents, 24 had died, the data showed. Last year, 159 people were shot and 29 people died.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Although most shooting victims were between the ages of 16 and 34, the police department reported that 12 victims were age 15 or younger. Fifty-nine victims were ages 35 to 64.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel and Police Chief C.J. Davis responded to the increasing number of shootings in a news conference Nov. 12 following the drive-by shooting of 15-year-old Anthony Adams.

Policing is not enough to solve the problem of gangs and shootings, Davis said. She noted steps that the department has taken, including a centralized shooting task force and better information sharing. The community also is working with the city to address social issues that lead to crime and to young people joining gangs, she said.

The police department continues to review, adjust and re-evaluate its approach to dealing with gun violence, Michael said in a recent email. Community relationships also are important, she said.

“Partnering with our community to stop gun violence is an important aspect of our work to be successful. We value and appreciate the assistance of citizens willing to provide critical information, which can help prevent and solve shooting incidents,” Michael said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting on Meriwether Drive can call Investigator Evans at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and cash rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.