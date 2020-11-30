Four shot in Raleigh Sunday night; three in sports bar cited for COVID-19 violations

Four people were shot in two incidents in Raleigh Sunday night, three of them at a bar where the owner was cited for exceeding COVID-19 limits on crowds.

Just after midnight Monday, officers responded to a shooting at The Rose Bar on East Millbrook Road, where they found three victims with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the victims were taken to WakeMed and a third was a walk-in patient at Duke Raleigh Hospital.

Under the state’s Phase 3 restrictions, the outdoor seating sections for bars can be open with reduced capacity sizes. Bars’ indoor space remains closed. Restaurants remain open, also with limited seating.

According to its Facebook page, The Rose Bar has a full kitchen and was advertising live dancing Sunday with booth seating nearly sold out.

Earlier Sunday night, police investigated reports of shots fired into a car on the 9000 block of Glenwood Avenue. They found a wounded man on the scene who was taken to WakeMed for non-life-threatening injuries.

Raleigh had 56 total shootings in 2019. By the end of September, that total for 2020 had reached 63.

A fifth person was also reported shot but not seriously hurt on Appliance Court in Raleigh, where police responded just after midnight Sunday.