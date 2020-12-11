Man charged with murder in death of Apex woman. Police still searching for her body.

Emily Montgomery Apex Police Department

Police have charged a 29-year-old man with the murder of Emily Montgomery, a single mother whose body is still missing.

Jose Carlos Jacome-Granzio of Sumter Heights Court in Raleigh is being held without bond in the Wake County jail. If convicted of first-degree murder, he faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Montgomery, 26, was reported missing after her family hadn’t seen or heard from her since Nov. 25, the night before Thanksgiving, when she was last seen in her west Apex home, The News & Observer reported. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued an alert for her Dec. 2.

“I’m devastated and just want to know where my baby is,” her mother, Amy Montgomery, posted on Facebook Dec. 5, before Jacome-Granzio was charged. “But I am reaching out to say I am most thankful for your prayers. They are the only thing sustaining me at this time.”

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the missing woman and Jacome-Granizo had a dating relationship.

Apex police arrested him without incident at a Raleigh apartment complex, she said.

Court records show Jacome-Granizo with previous 2006 charges of assault with a deadly weapon with attempt to kill in Guilford County. Morrisville police charged him in 2015 with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, a felony.