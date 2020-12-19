Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Crime

Woman dies, man injured Friday in east Raleigh shooting. Shootings are up this year.

Police have revealed the identity of a woman who died as a result of her injuries in a Friday night shooting in Raleigh.

Nicole Dixon, 43, died after she and a man were shot in the 400 block of Lansing Street in east Raleigh off of Poole Road. The man is currently hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrived at the scene after responding to a report of the shooting at about 8:51 p.m.

RPD said an investigation is underway.

Anyone with potentially helpful information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

A 24-year-old man was killed and a second man was wounded in the same area in a shooting in the 1900 block of Poole Road on Nov. 12, The News & Observer reported.

Raleigh had 63 reported shootings with 73 people injured through September, according to statistics provided by the police department. That is higher than the 56 shootings with 65 people injured by the same time last year.

